Advertisement

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a high-profile ruling party conference last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were trying to analyze more information about the launch.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also detected the North Korean launch, saying the country likely fired a missile.

“We find it truly regrettable that North Korea has continued to fire missiles from last year,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Kishida said other details about the North Korean launch weren’t immediately available, including where the suspected missile landed and whether there had been any damage. He said he ordered officials to confirm the safety of ships and planes in the area where the suspected missile likely flew and fell.

Wednesday’s launch is the first such firing since North Korea tested a series of newly developed weapons between September and November including nuclear-capable missiles that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies in the region, within striking distance. Some experts said North Korea was applying more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and to ease international sanctions on the country.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program collapsed in 2019 due to wrangling over how much sanctions relief should be given to the North in return for dismantling its main nuclear complex, a limited denuclearization step. Kim has since threatened to enlarge his nuclear and missile arsenals.

During last week’s plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim repeated his vows to boost his country’s military capacity and ordered the production of more powerful, sophisticated weapons systems. State media dispatches on the meeting said North Korea set forth “tactical directions” for North Korea’s external relations including with South Korea, but didn’t elaborate. It made no mention of the United States.’

Last month, Kim marked 10 years in power. Since assuming control after his father and longtime ruler Kim Jong Il’s death in December 2011, Kim Jong Un has established absolute power at home and bolstered his nuclear and missile arsenals. But his country’s economy has been battered severely by the coronavirus pandemic, U.N. sanctions and mismanagement, though few experts question his grip on power.

__

Associated Press Writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%
Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.
FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS reports 52% of recent cases are omicron
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Stranded drivers endured hours upon hours of misery trapped in their vehicles after a severe...
Nightmare on I-95: Snarled traffic triggers misery for hours