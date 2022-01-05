New proposed apartment complex in Blackstone area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment building might be popping up in the Blackstone area in the near future.

A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss the proposed project and inform neighbors on what they can expect. Pictures and layouts of the new 136-unit apartment building were unveiled at the meeting.

It would stand on a vacant lot on the corner of North 39th and Dodge and would include 80 parking spaces. People at the meeting were able to express their opinions and concerns.

Topics ranged from traffic and affordability to sidewalk safety. Officials say they’re meeting all the city’s requirements.

”We want to be good neighbors. our biggest thing is we’re Omaha guys, Omaha based firm. It’s a project that will hold on to. We want to fit in and ultimately be good neighbors,” said Mitch Hohlen, Woodsonia Real Estate.

This is the second meeting with residents in the area. Next, the developers will have a meeting with the planning board in early February.

