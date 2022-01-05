Advertisement

Nebraska women stun eighth-ranked Michigan

First win over top 10 opponent since 2014
By Brent Weber and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers won 12 straight games to start the women’s college hoops season, and still couldn’t crack the top 25. But after Tuesday night’s impressive win over Michigan, expect that oversight to change.

Freshman Alexis Markowski scored a season-high 20 points in her first start, and Nebraska built a big lead early and went on to a 79-58 victory over eighth-ranked Michigan. The Cornhuskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were sparked by the relentless effort of guard Jaz Shelley, who scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and three assists. Isabelle Bourne added 11 and Sam Haiby 10 points in the win.

Nebraska never trailed in the game, building a 19-8 lead after one quarter. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (12-2, 3-1) with 13 points. As reigning Big Ten player of the year, Naz Hillmon was limited to 10 points.

The Cornhuskers next play Sunday afternoon against Iowa.

