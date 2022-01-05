Advertisement

Nebraska women prepare for another ranked opponent

By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 12-1 Huskers are on the court in Lincoln Tuesday night, where they’ve earned nine straight wins dating back to last season.

They’re hosting eighth-ranked Michigan, winners of five straight.

”You’re playing a top ten team at home and it’s an incredible opportunity and you feel like there are certain aspects of each one of our non-conference games that put us in a position to be ready for conference play,” said Amy Williams, Nebraska Head Coach. “You know that loss at Michigan State has taught us a few things, and I think we’ve made more growth in a few days of practice since then than we probably did before that.”

Each of the last four games between these teams has been decided by six points or less.

