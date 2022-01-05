Nebraska women prepare for another ranked opponent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 12-1 Huskers are on the court in Lincoln Tuesday night, where they’ve earned nine straight wins dating back to last season.

They’re hosting eighth-ranked Michigan, winners of five straight.

”You’re playing a top ten team at home and it’s an incredible opportunity and you feel like there are certain aspects of each one of our non-conference games that put us in a position to be ready for conference play,” said Amy Williams, Nebraska Head Coach. “You know that loss at Michigan State has taught us a few things, and I think we’ve made more growth in a few days of practice since then than we probably did before that.”

Each of the last four games between these teams has been decided by six points or less.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.