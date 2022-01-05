Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report missing inmate from Lincoln

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Tuesday night.

It’s reported Christian Crawford, 21, didn’t come back after taking out the trash in the afternoon and according to the release, he was spotted running away from CCC-L after 5 p.m.

He’s described as 6′, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Crawford later deactivated his electronic monitoring device around SW 18 and West Jean Ave.

He has a pending release date of July 27, 2023, for charges including multiple counts of robbery and tampering with evidence from Douglas County. He’s serving six to 10 years and started his sentence in October 2018.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%
Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance

Latest News

New proposed apartment complex in Blackstone area
Iowa governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities
Family in South Omaha neighborhood upset over concrete cover up causing water leak
Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha