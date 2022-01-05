Advertisement

Hate crime investigation sought into eastern Iowa mosque vandalism

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa - A national Muslim civil rights group is calling for state and federal hate crime investigations into the vandalism of a northeastern Iowa mosque captured on the building’s security cameras.

The video shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman vandalizing the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Waterloo on the evening of Dec. 28.

The Courier reports that the woman first used snow to draw crosses — a widely recognized Christian symbol — on the mosque’s windows before graduating to scrawling profanities aimed at Islam and Muslims on the mosque’s walls using some type of oil-based substance.

On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling for local, state, and federal authorities to launch their own hate crime investigations into the vandalism.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha
Omaha family shares journey with MIS-C
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases
Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance

Latest News

University of Kansas suspends 2 fraternities until 2027
State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
Waterloo lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor
The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
Report doesn’t identify cause of November plane crash
Douglas County hires new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Douglas County introduces new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion officer