Hate crime investigation sought into eastern Iowa mosque vandalism

WATERLOO, Iowa - A national Muslim civil rights group is calling for state and federal hate crime investigations into the vandalism of a northeastern Iowa mosque captured on the building’s security cameras.

The video shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman vandalizing the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center in Waterloo on the evening of Dec. 28.

The Courier reports that the woman first used snow to draw crosses — a widely recognized Christian symbol — on the mosque’s windows before graduating to scrawling profanities aimed at Islam and Muslims on the mosque’s walls using some type of oil-based substance.

On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement calling for local, state, and federal authorities to launch their own hate crime investigations into the vandalism.

