Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A First Alert Day Thursday for dangerous wind chill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cold has arrived and intensifies overnight. Thursday is a First Alert Day thanks to the threat of dangerous wind chill. Wind Chill Alerts are out across the region... locally, Wind Chill Advisories are in place:

Wind chill will feel as cold as -25 Thursday morning.... feels like temperatures are expected to stay below zero for the entire day. At 25 below wind chills frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 min. Dress in layers and minimize your time spent outdoors!

It won’t just be the cold... we’re also looking ahead to snow chances tonight into early Thursday. While it doesn’t look like it’ll be a particularly heavy round the timing will likely cause issues for the Thursday morning drive for areas to the SW of the Metro. Up to .5″ is possible for those that see snow, wrapping up well before sunrise:

From here we’ll stay chilly, in the 20s, for Friday although we do have a brief thaw in sight! Enjoy the low 40s on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure brings in some warmth. Another cool down hits Sunday with a return to the 20s.

Another round of cold hits us for the start of next week but we’ll stay snow-free before returning to the 40s by the middle of next week.

