COVID hits UNO hockey
Weekend series with Denver postponed
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s weekend hockey series with Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 in the Mavericks program.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference issued a press release Tuesday afternoon and the Mavericks’ Athletic Director Adrian Dowell followed with a post on Twitter.
This weekend’s series between the 15th ranked Mavs and 7th ranked Denver, scheduled to be played at Baxter Arena, has been rescheduled due to “COVID-19 protocols within the Omaha hockey program.”
The games have been rescheduled for February 5 and 6 at Baxter Arena.
