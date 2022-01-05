COVID hits UNO hockey

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s weekend hockey series with Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 in the Mavericks program.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference issued a press release Tuesday afternoon and the Mavericks’ Athletic Director Adrian Dowell followed with a post on Twitter.

Thank you to the @TheNCHC and @DU_Pioneers for working with us as we deal with COVID-19 protocols within our Hockey program. We are fortunate to already have this important series rescheduled to Feb. 4-5 @BaxterArena and fans can use their already purchased tickets for entry. https://t.co/UXHZjXcfGx — Adrian Dowell (@AceDowells) January 4, 2022

This weekend’s series between the 15th ranked Mavs and 7th ranked Denver, scheduled to be played at Baxter Arena, has been rescheduled due to “COVID-19 protocols within the Omaha hockey program.”

The games have been rescheduled for February 5 and 6 at Baxter Arena.

