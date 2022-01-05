5 things to know as Nebraska lawmakers begin new session

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers will kick off their 2022 session with several big questions to answer, including whether to build a new $230 million prison and how they’ll spend more than $1 billion in federal pandemic money.

The 60-day short session that begins Wednesday will have plenty of contentious issues for lawmakers to address. Unlike recent years, however, they’ll be flush with money from the federal government and stronger-than-expected state tax collections.

Among the biggest issues will be pandemic-related measures, the budget, taxes, prison reform, and social issues such as abortion and gun rights.

