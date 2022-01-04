Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Warmest day for the rest of the week, cold blast arrives tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll walk out the door to the warmest morning we’ll have the rest of the week. Temperatures are near 30 degrees to start the day and will likely jump into the lower 40s. That will lead to some more melting again today!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 30 mph will help us warm into the 40s today but a strong front is set to move through around 6pm tonight. That will flip winds around to the northwest and they will pick up big time! Gusts to 50 mph are likely after 6pm deep into the evening and overnight.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

That will cause temperatures to plunge tonight down to a low in the single digits by Wednesday morning. That sets the stage for the first of two very cold days. Wind chills will be below zero to start the day but should be able to jump above zero in the afternoon. Highs will be very cold in the mid teens as well.

Wednesday Wind Chill (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday is still a FIRST ALERT DAY due to the dangerously cold wind chills in the morning and the threat of a little light snow early in the morning. Check out the latest details about this here.

