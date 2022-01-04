Ralston Public Schools join others to require mask

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - In a letter to parents and staff the Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools said masks will be required when school resumes Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Adler said Ralston’s District Health Team has seen an increase in confirmed positive cases among students and staff since the first semester ended December 21.

“After much consideration and discussion, I have decided to begin the second term of the 2021-2022 school year by requiring masks for all students and staff in grades PK-12 while school is in session,” he wrote.

Masks will also be required for staff member at the administrative office during the workday. The protocols were already in place for Pre-K and elementary students and staff.

RPS will review the protocols on January 25 which will be followed by an update to staff, parents, and students.

Dr. Adler wrote, “By implementing this additional intervention, I hope to slow down the virus in our school community. This will keep our students and staff, which in turn helps keep your student attending school in-person, where the most powerful learning takes place.”

Ralston joins several other school districts in Nebraska, including Westside and Lincoln, that are requiring masks upon return from the holiday break. Omaha Public Schools had already decided to continue requiring masks.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.