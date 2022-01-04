One in custody after overnight car chase in Council Bluffs ends in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least one person is in custody after a chase crossed state lines.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News it started in Council Bluffs and ended in Omaha’s Capitol District.

The city cam network captured the suspect’s car traveling down I-480. 6 News was told the chase started because the suspect’s car matched the description of the vehicle involved in possible burglaries.

When deputies tried to stop the car with a pit maneuver, the deputy’s cruiser was hit. However, the deputy was not hurt.

