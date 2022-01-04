Advertisement

One in custody after overnight car chase in Council Bluffs ends in Omaha

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least one person is in custody after a chase crossed state lines.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News it started in Council Bluffs and ended in Omaha’s Capitol District.

The city cam network captured the suspect’s car traveling down I-480. 6 News was told the chase started because the suspect’s car matched the description of the vehicle involved in possible burglaries.

When deputies tried to stop the car with a pit maneuver, the deputy’s cruiser was hit. However, the deputy was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%
Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

BREAKING: Bicycle, pickup truck collide in midtown Omaha
BREAKING: Bicycle, pickup truck collide in midtown Omaha
Lawmaker: Nebraska needs more school psychologists
Lawmaker: Nebraska needs more school psychologists
Two county car chase ends in Omaha
Two county car chase ends in Omaha
New mask rule for Creighton University, Ralston Public Schools
New mask rule for Creighton University, Ralston Public Schools