Omaha tax preparer navigates child credit this year’s tax season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Internal Revenue Service is letting taxpayers know a new document for this tax season is on its way. This might be more confusing for taxpayers as they make their way through the COVID adjusted filing system of the last couple years.

“It can be confusing, in the 2020 tax year the advanced stimulus check, people were quite sure about receiving payments or cards in the mail from the IRS, so they can get overwhelmed with information they received,” said John Gross, President of Midwest Accounting and Tax Services.

Letter 6419 will tell taxpayers what amount they received from the advanced child tax credit to make sure their tax forms are correctly filed.

“Any paperwork you received for tax purposes you want to make sure have and you keep because if the IRS ever disputes the amount you are to receive for the credit, you want to make sure you have the paperwork to prove any kind of deduction or credit you’re entitled to.”

There’s also the possibility that some parents who received the advanced child tax credit will have to pay that money back.

“That’s why it’s important to have that form 6419 so you know how much you received during the year because if you have the wrong amount and you are expected to pay that back, they will not send you a letter until after the tax season and they will expect that back with penalty and interest.”

For questions about your tax forms, talk to your tax preparer or contact the IRS or call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

