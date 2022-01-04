Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate bicycle, pickup truck collision in midtown

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating who is at fault for a collision between a bicycle and pickup truck in midtown Tuesday.

The scene was at North 38th & Dodge. Police say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They do say the pickup driver ran a red light so at least one citation is expected.

