Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is not the holiday season the Lucht family expected.

Their son in the hospital hooked up to machines. It started on Christmas Eve when 10-year-old Conner started to feel severely exhausted.

After days of testing and no answers—Conner went to the ER at Children’s.

“Conner wasn’t able to walk in the waiting room, his blood pressure wasn’t great. His fever had come back and he wasn’t really talking clearly,” said Dani Lucht, Conner’s Mom.

Then—the unthinkable.

“It’s scary. When I got to the ER, I still didn’t know how serious it was. We didn’t know it was MIS-C at that point. I was still under the assumption he was dehydrated. He hadn’t drank, he hadn’t ate so I thought some fluids, he’ll be ok within a day,” said Lucht.

But, that’s not what happened.

Conner was diagnosed with MIS-C and began to take a turn for the worse.

“I ask the ER doctor on a scale of one to 10, how bad is this? She said it was life-threatening at that point so that’s when it got really real at that point. That’s when we realized this isn’t just a stomach bug, this isn’t just him being dehydrated,” said Lucht.

Back in early November, Conner had COVID-19. His family said it was a mild case with barely any symptoms.

Weeks later—he was battling for his life.

“We thought MIS-C, the only thing we heard was that it was a rash. He never had a rash. He never had anything like that so we just had no idea this could be that. All I knew was that this was something after covid that happened to kids,” said Lucht.

Now the Lucht family is urging parents to know the signs.

“The most common symptoms we see kids present with are several days of fever and the gastrointestinal symptoms meaning abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea,” said Dr. Aleisha Nabower, Children’s Hospital Pediatric Medicine Physician.

The family says after nearly a week at Children’s Hospital Conner is doing much better.

He was released from the hospital Tuesday and is now on the mend.

“I don’t even think you can explain how you feel at that point going from I think my kid has a stomach bug to my kid is in the ER dying to now we are going to go home and there’s hopefully no last effects…it’s a roller coaster.”

Officials with children’s Hospital say MIS-C is most common four to six weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

