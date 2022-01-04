Nebraska woman sentenced in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old woman was sentenced Monday by a U.S. district judge in federal court.

Nicole Beattie from Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced to 151 months, about 12 and half years for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Beattie will also serve five years of supervised release after her sentence.

In an investigation by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force, police discovered a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine during a search at Beattie’s place in Kearney Oct. 2020.

Officials say two other people were also in the room during the search and a case with two bags of suspected methamphetamine was also discovered.

According to the release, about 381 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine in the bags was confirmed from a lab.

