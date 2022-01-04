Advertisement

Nebraska woman sentenced in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute

(WILX)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old woman was sentenced Monday by a U.S. district judge in federal court.

Nicole Beattie from Kearney, Nebraska, was sentenced to 151 months, about 12 and half years for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Beattie will also serve five years of supervised release after her sentence.

In an investigation by the Central Nebraska Drug/Safe Streets Task Force, police discovered a firearm, drug paraphernalia, and suspected methamphetamine during a search at Beattie’s place in Kearney Oct. 2020.

Officials say two other people were also in the room during the search and a case with two bags of suspected methamphetamine was also discovered.

According to the release, about 381 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 338 grams was actual methamphetamine in the bags was confirmed from a lab.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews struggle to reign in fire in Council Bluffs
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station
Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%

Latest News

Woman sentenced in Waterloo fire that killed boy, his mother
Long lines in Omaha don't let up for COVID testing
Long lines in Omaha don't let up for COVID testing
Westside, Lincoln Public Schools reinstate masks
Westside, Lincoln Public Schools reinstate masks
Big Ten: Ohio State droops Huskers 87-79 in OT
Big Ten: Ohio State droops Huskers 87-79 in OT