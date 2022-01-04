Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigate deadly shooting in Kimball, suspect in custody

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol is in an ongoing investigation of a deadly shooting Monday night with help from the Kimball Police Department and the Kimball County Sheriff’s Office.

William Serrano, 36, was taken into custody and according to the release has been lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-one-year-old Tessa Ghering was found dead when the Kimball police went to a home near South Oak Street in response to a shooting. They say she died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head and both were in a relationship.

Officials say two children were in the home and are now in the mother’s custody. It’s reported the children were not hurt.

