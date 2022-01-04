Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol advise drivers to plan ahead for winter

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With this latest round of winter snow in the books, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging everyone to make a plan to stay safe on the roads over the next few months.

Troopers say it’s important to always plan ahead and be prepared for road closures with the potential for especially slick roads and subsequent crashes.

“Plan ahead, give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to where you need to go when you’re on the road, give yourself some extra distance to start and stop, put your phone down that’s always important to keep your eyes on the road and not let something distract you from operating a car safely,” said Lt. Mike Maytum, Nebraska State Patrol.

NSP also recommends having an emergency kit in your car which should include blankets, food, and water. You can also check Nebraska 511 for closures as well as updates on roads impacted by snow or ice.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
Crews struggle to reign in fire in Council Bluffs
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%

Latest News

‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance
California grandmother receives furniture 85 days after moving to Omaha
6 On Your Side: Movers deliver to Omaha after 85 days
6 On Your Side: Movers deliver to Omaha after 85 days
Missing Ryan Larsen case seven months later
Missing Ryan Larsen case seven months later