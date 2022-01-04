Nebraska State Patrol advise drivers to plan ahead for winter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With this latest round of winter snow in the books, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging everyone to make a plan to stay safe on the roads over the next few months.

Troopers say it’s important to always plan ahead and be prepared for road closures with the potential for especially slick roads and subsequent crashes.

“Plan ahead, give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to where you need to go when you’re on the road, give yourself some extra distance to start and stop, put your phone down that’s always important to keep your eyes on the road and not let something distract you from operating a car safely,” said Lt. Mike Maytum, Nebraska State Patrol.

NSP also recommends having an emergency kit in your car which should include blankets, food, and water. You can also check Nebraska 511 for closures as well as updates on roads impacted by snow or ice.

