Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold arrives tonight ahead of a wintry First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a day in the 40s and low 50s, cold is on the way! We cool off fast a a strong cold front drops in tonight, reaching the single digits on Wednesday morning. The cold comes with wind and wind chill will be a concern Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday as the coldest air settles in. Wednesday night into Thursday mornings is a First Alert Day thanks to the cold and light snow potential. Wind Chill Alerts are out across the region... locally, Wind Chill Advisories are in place:

Wind chill alerts (wowt)

Wind chill will feel as cold as -25 for our N counties on Wednesday morning, -15 for the metro.

Wednesday wind chill (wowt)

On Thursday the metro feels like -10 to -15 all morning with our N counties feeling as cold as -30.

Thursday wind chill (wowt)

It won’t just be the cold... we’re also looking ahead to snow chances Wednesday evening into early Thursday. While it doesn’t look like it’ll be a particularly heavy round the timing will likely cause issues for the Thursday morning commute. Up to .5″ is possible for the metro with up to 1″-2″ for areas to the S and SW. This could be enough to create slick roads for morning commuters.

Forecast snow totals (wowt)

From here we’ll stay chilly, in the 20s, for Friday before briefly touching the low 40s on Saturday. Another round of cold hits us for the start of next week but we’ll stay snow-free before returning to the 40s by the middle of next week.

