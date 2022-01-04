California grandmother receives furniture 85 days after moving to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays brought mixed emotions for a senior citizen new to Omaha. Though finally close to family, all her belongings had been held in limbo for months.

When movers arrived in Omaha with her mother’s belongings Jennifer Bartlett unloaded questions.

So do you guys know why this took so long? It’s been 85 days,” said Jennifer Bartlett.

Online broker My Best Mover promised Susan Brownell no more than three weeks delivery from California and she never dreamed it would take two months more.

“We really had no confirmation of a solid date until you got involved. It’s been the most emotional ride of my life and I’m so glad it’s over,” said Susan.

Not all the boxes arrived squared but she had packed them carefully.

”These all seem to be good, thank God you packed them well.”

The movers unload and set up her furniture.

No more need for an air mattress. Her bedroom furniture is finally here. A mattress, bed spring but don’t see a bed frame.

“No bed rails that’s ok at least everything else is here,” said Susan.

Moving Express and Storage of New Jersey has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau but it’s the broker who hired the movers.

“We didn’t know about this moving company until they showed up to pick up her stuff and at that point, she was at their mercy,” said Jennifer.

That’s why I used a hidden camera and waited until the delivery is complete before asking a question. The supervisor didn’t answer but told the customer’s daughter he shouldn’t be confronted on camera about the delay.

“I’m just a person who tries to help the customer you know,” said the mover.

“We appreciate you finally delivering but it’s been 85 days without all of her stuff,” said Jennifer.

Moving Express and Storage did deliver on a promise by crossing out the $966 balance due upon delivery and charging Susan nothing in the end.

“I can start putting my life back together,” said Susan.

The customers paid $2,500 to the Florida-based broker who declined to comment. The Better Business Bureau has an extensive report about hiring a mover.

The industry has also created a website for customers with moving issues.

