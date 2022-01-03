Advertisement

Surprise! Davenport schools canceled Monday

Due to lack of bus drivers
School bus graphic
School bus graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Ia. (Associated Press) - Schools in Davenport, Iowa surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been cancelled because there weren’t enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were cancelled because of a school bus driver shortage.

All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

A message left Monday with a spokesman for Durham School Services, which provides school bus service to the districts, was not immediately returned.

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.

