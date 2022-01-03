Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Melting to start the week before another blast of cold air

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another bitter cold morning with wind chills below zero when the wind does kick up. Thankfully we’ll see temperatures warm quite a bit today with the sunshine. That will lead to significant melting this afternoon!

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

More melting is then likely Tuesday before our next blast of cold air. We’ll have highs in the 40s before a cold blast moves in Tuesday night. Northwest wind gusts up to 40 mph will bring that our way. The gusts should pick up after 6pm that evening.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That will send temperatures plunging into the singles digits by Wednesday morning. With that, we’ll only be able to warm into the mid teens by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next chance of snow is in the forecast Wednesday overnight leading into Thursday morning. While I expect most of it to go southwest of the metro, there may be just enough to cause issues for the morning drive Thursday. It will likely be a dry powdery snow once again and will easily compact on the roads if driven over. Right now I would expect amounts to be very light, generally less than 2″ for anyone that see it in our area.

Snow Odds (WOWT)

Snow Odds Map (WOWT)

