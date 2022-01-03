Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Melting to start the week before another blast of cold air

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another bitter cold morning with wind chills below zero when the wind does kick up. Thankfully we’ll see temperatures warm quite a bit today with the sunshine. That will lead to significant melting this afternoon!

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

More melting is then likely Tuesday before our next blast of cold air. We’ll have highs in the 40s before a cold blast moves in Tuesday night. Northwest wind gusts up to 40 mph will bring that our way. The gusts should pick up after 6pm that evening.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

That will send temperatures plunging into the singles digits by Wednesday morning. With that, we’ll only be able to warm into the mid teens by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The next chance of snow is in the forecast Wednesday overnight leading into Thursday morning. While I expect most of it to go southwest of the metro, there may be just enough to cause issues for the morning drive Thursday. It will likely be a dry powdery snow once again and will easily compact on the roads if driven over. Right now I would expect amounts to be very light, generally less than 2″ for anyone that see it in our area.

Snow Odds
Snow Odds(WOWT)
Snow Odds Map
Snow Odds Map(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews struggle to reign in fire in Council Bluffs
Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station
UPDATE: Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid overnight, warming to start the week
Frigid overnight, warming to start the week
Omaha's Sunday Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brutal cold to start the Sunday, sunshine this afternoon