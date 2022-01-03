Nebraska State Patrol arrests 60 drunk drivers during the holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol said Monday that troopers made 60 DUI arrests during holiday patrols this season.

In addition, 700 speeding tickets were issued during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which was in effect from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1. Of those citations, 63 involved drivers traveling 100 miles per hour or faster, NSP’s release states.

“Troopers and dispatchers from around the state were working overtime throughout the holiday season in an effort to reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes,” the release states.

Troopers also issued 75 tickets for driving on a suspended license, 27 for minors in possession of alcohol, and 35 citations for driving with an open alcohol container. In addition, 36 drivers had no proof of insurance, 17 weren’t wearing their seatbelts, and eight were ticketed for improper restraint of a child in a vehicle.

NSP personnel also helped 628 motorists during the campaign, which was funded by a $26,500 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

“This was a busy holiday season on the roads, as many people were able to gather with families and friends across our state,” said Colonel Bolduc. “As we get going in 2022, we urge all motorists to be safe as they travel and always have a sober driver.”

If you need help on the road, or want to report a reckless or impaired driver, you can always call *55 or 800-525-5555.#PatrolTheGoodLife — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 3, 2022

