Advertisement

LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Nebraska officials to emphasize importance of fitness in the new year

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts will have a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to promote fitness in the new year.

Watch the livestream above in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

“Gov. Ricketts will give pointers as to how he and his family are able to stay active,” Monday’s news release about the update said.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Gary Anthone, director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, who will talk about the council’s WellPower Movement.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews struggle to reign in fire in Council Bluffs
Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station
UPDATE: Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

School bus graphic
Surprise! Davenport schools canceled Monday
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!
6 First Alert Day Thursday morning
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Melting to start the week before another blast of cold air