LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Nebraska officials to emphasize importance of fitness in the new year

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts will have a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to promote fitness in the new year.

Watch the livestream above in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

“Gov. Ricketts will give pointers as to how he and his family are able to stay active,” Monday’s news release about the update said.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Gary Anthone, director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Dave Mlnarik, executive director of the Nebraska Sports Council, who will talk about the council’s WellPower Movement.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.