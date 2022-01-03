Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Monday afternoon.

Kristopher Prigge, 35, died at a Lincoln hospital Sunday. Officials say Prigge was being treated for a medical condition.

He started his 40 to 45-year sentence in April 2019. Prigge was serving his sentence at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on charges including first-degree sexual assault on a child and incest in Polk County.

Authorities say the cause of death at this time is unknown and there will be a grand jury conducting an investigation.

