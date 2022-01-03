Nebraska City man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

NEBRASKA CITY (WOWT) - Authorities arrested a 22-year-old after another man was found shot to death in a Nebraska City apartment late Friday night.

David T. Holmes was found shot in the head in an apartment near 7th and Corso streets. Police said they found him on the couch and attempted life-saving measures, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities determined that Donald Pack was the suspect but had fled the scene before police arrived. Pack called Otoe County dispatchers and told them he had shot someone and was walking around with a loaded gun, but then ended the call, an Otoe County court document states.

Deputies said they found him two blocks from the scene of the shooting and arrested him. The report states that he had a semiautomatic handgun in his possession.

Pack is facing a second-degree murder charge, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and three counts of child abuse. According to the court document, he told deputies while in custody that the shooting wasn’t intentional.

Holmes’ girlfriend and their child were also at scene of the shooting, as were two of Pack’s children, reports state.

Pack’s bond was set for $1 million on Monday. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 19.

