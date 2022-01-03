Long lines for COVID testing in Omaha continue after holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s lots of traffic in the parking lot of Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha Campus. People are lining up to get tested for COVID.

The lines might be longer on Metro’s Fort Omaha Campus in North Omaha. Some are waiting for more than an hour to take the COVID test.

“I do think it’s worth it, just again to make sure that one way or another, whether you have the disease you could pass along to someone else,” said Eric Nost.

There are people in line getting tested just to make sure they don’t have the virus and there are others already feeling the symptoms.

“I’ve been fully vaccinated but I feel terrible.”

The long lines are fueled by concern over a number of factors including the more contagious omicron variant and the holiday season.

“I think that given the case counts that we’re having here in our community that people are going to likely continue testing quite a bit which is not a bad thing, even though it’s hard because it makes lines longer, it makes waits longer, its of course, more work for people doing the testing,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says testing is important, that way the medical community has a better way of what we’re dealing with.

“Otherwise we don’t know what strategies we need to take on to help limit that.”

People lined at Fort Omaha also feel it’s important to get tested. They also feel it’s important to get more people tested faster.

“I think that there needs to be more testing sites since everyone now is trying to get tested.”

On Monday, Douglas County Health Department confirmed 249 new positive COVID cases.

