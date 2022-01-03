Huskers put themselves in great shape against 13th ranked Ohio State, but lose in overtime

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska led by five with less than a minute to go, in position for a big win against a ranked Ohio State team, but could not execute in the final moments. The Buckeyes won 87-79 in overtime with 15 points in the extra five minutes.

There were several bright spots for this Huskers team, it was physical, it did not back down when the Buckeyes went on runs, it fought the whole way. The 79 points scored for Nebraska is the most by an Ohio State opponent this season. Derrick Walker Jr. delivered a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds.

Fred Hoiberg said, “I told the guys if we play with that type of energy and that kind of intensity we are going to have a chance to win a lot of games in this league. Now we go on the road and play a team that is as hot as anybody. We have a tough stretch coming up here so we just have to hang with in and hang tough. We have to start putting a game plan together tomorrow and get past this one, but again learn from mistakes that were made and build off the positives.”

Nebraska is now 0-3 in the Big Ten with a trip to Michigan State next, that game will be Wednesday night at 6 p.m..

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.