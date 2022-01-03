Advertisement

Gage County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in finding missing person

Kyla Morris of Blue Springs
Kyla Morris of Blue Springs(Gage County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) -The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Kyla Morris of Blue Springs. She was last seen in Blue Springs on Dec. 28, 2021.

If you know her location, please contact law enforcement in the jurisdiction where she is located.

Information can also be provided to Gage County Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343 or Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 800-422-1494.

Refer to Gage County Sheriff’s Office case number 2021-5493 when providing information. The sheriff’s office is in contact with the family on this case.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
School bus graphic
Surprise! Davenport schools canceled Monday
Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death

Latest News

Ralston Public Schools logo
Ralston Public Schools join others to require mask
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Warmest day for the rest of the week, cold blast arrives tonight
Rusty's Morning Forecast
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance