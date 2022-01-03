Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday ahead of bitter cold and light snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We began our short warming trend Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s under sunshine... it’ll continue Tuesday as highs climb back to the low 40s in the metro under a mix of sun and clouds. The warm up doesn’t last long! We’ve declared Wednesday night into Thursday morning a First Alert Day as another round of winter weather takes aim:

First Alert Day (wowt)

Our highs fall from the 40s into the teens Wednesday and Thursday... overnight lows fall to zero Thursday morning.

Next 5 Days (wowt)

The cold comes with an increase in winds... as gusty NNW winds blow in the chill they’ll also increase the wind chill factor Wednesday night into Thursday with Thursday morning being the coldest. We’ll feel like -10 to -15 all morning.

Thursday wind chill (wowt)

It won’t just be the cold... we’re also looking ahead to snow chances Wednesday evening into early Thursday. While it doesn’t look like it’ll be a particularly heavy round the timing will likely cause issues for the Thursday morning commute. 1″-2″ are possible for the metro with up to 4″ for areas to the S and SW. This will be enough to create slick roads for morning commuters.

Snow potential (wowt)

From here we’ll stay chilly, in the 20s, for Friday before briefly touching the low 40s on Saturday. Another round of cold hits us for the start of next week.

