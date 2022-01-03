Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hopeful on recruitment program with Omaha Public Schools

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has taken several steps to recruit more quality candidates and they’ve been working.

Half of the next academy class is part of a minority group.

“For our numbers to have that much diversity in one class, that’s totally different than what we typically have,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the agency has another idea for recruiting local candidates, a new program called “Grow Your Own.” The program would team up with Northwest High School’s career academy which focuses on criminal justice.

“So what we would like to see is in their junior year, we have contact with them, we will see them go into the career academy, and from that career academy they go into Metropolitan Community College in the criminal justice program, while at the same time, working a day or so with my agency.”

Through this program, Hudson says students could possibly begin to earn points toward testing for the sheriff’s office. By the time they graduate, the students will be prepared to work for Douglas County or another local agency.

“They’ll get education, hopefully, a grant where their tuition is paid for at MCC, while at the same time they’ll get practical work experience working for my agency.”

Hudson tells 6 News, Metro is already on board, but there are still conversations to be had with Omaha Public Schools. If all the pieces come together, they hope to kick the program off next year.

“It could be a model for the nation, that way you can like I said, grow your own, fire departments do something similar, with colleges and university, law enforcement, we have to catch up, we have to think outside the box on how we can recruit the best and the brightest to our agencies, and retain them.”

6 News reached out to Omaha Public Schools about the program, they declined to comment on the program until things get finalized.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.