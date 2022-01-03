Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man killed when a green sedan T-boned an SUV on Thursday.

Timothy Harris of Washington County was killed after witnesses said he ran a stop sign on Bennington Road at 204th Street, causing his vehicle to crash with an SUV driven by a Douglas County woman and roll into a field, according to the news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was transported to CHI-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead, the release states.

Juvenile passengers in the SUV had to be extricated before they and the driver of that vehicle were transported to the same hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.