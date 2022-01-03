Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Thursday morning a First Alert Day due to the bitter cold air and the impacts of some snow that will mostly fall overnight Wednesday night.

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WOWT)

Another blast of cold air will move in Wednesday ahead of this system and set the stage for an even colder night Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10 to -20 degrees range as kids head off to school and perhaps could hit -25 at times.

Thursday AM Wind Chills
Thursday AM Wind Chills(WOWT)

Snow forecast confidence is rather low at this point but I think even small amounts of what would be a dry powdery snow overnight will likely lead to difficult driving by Thursday morning’s drive. As of now I would say most of the area ends up with less than 2″ of snow by early Thursday. It will start sometime after 7pm Wednesday night. The odds that most of our area sees more than 2″ of snow are low around a 25% chance as of Monday morning’s forecast info.

Snow Odds Map
Snow Odds Map(WOWT)

Heavier snow appears more likely to the southwest. North winds gusting to 30 mph will cause some reduced visibility plus blowing and drifting. This dry powder would likely stick to roads easily when driven over many times as well.

Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(WOWT)

Dry air will be in place as this moisture attempts to move in from the west Wednesday night. This will easily play a factor in how the snow develops and how much snow actually makes it to the ground. Stay tuned for updates to this storm system as more and more model data arrives.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews struggle to reign in fire in Council Bluffs
Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station
UPDATE: Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

6 First Alert Day Thursday morning
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid overnight, warming to start the week
Frigid overnight, warming to start the week