6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve made Thursday morning a First Alert Day due to the bitter cold air and the impacts of some snow that will mostly fall overnight Wednesday night.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

Another blast of cold air will move in Wednesday ahead of this system and set the stage for an even colder night Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind chills Thursday morning will be in the -10 to -20 degrees range as kids head off to school and perhaps could hit -25 at times.

Thursday AM Wind Chills (WOWT)

Snow forecast confidence is rather low at this point but I think even small amounts of what would be a dry powdery snow overnight will likely lead to difficult driving by Thursday morning’s drive. As of now I would say most of the area ends up with less than 2″ of snow by early Thursday. It will start sometime after 7pm Wednesday night. The odds that most of our area sees more than 2″ of snow are low around a 25% chance as of Monday morning’s forecast info.

Snow Odds Map (WOWT)

Heavier snow appears more likely to the southwest. North winds gusting to 30 mph will cause some reduced visibility plus blowing and drifting. This dry powder would likely stick to roads easily when driven over many times as well.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Dry air will be in place as this moisture attempts to move in from the west Wednesday night. This will easily play a factor in how the snow develops and how much snow actually makes it to the ground. Stay tuned for updates to this storm system as more and more model data arrives.

