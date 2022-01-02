Snowplow drivers in Omaha excited to get to work after slow start to winter season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those that work in the snow removal business have been waiting weeks for a big snowfall.

And all week—they’ve been prepping for Saturday’s forecasted snow.

“We thought we were going to get more, they just kept pushing it back so we were curious to see if it was even going to snow at that point,” said Joshua Melendy, working to clear driveways and sidewalks.

Snowplow drivers patiently waited Saturday morning for snow to move into the Omaha metro.

It took a bit longer than expected but the snow finally came.

“Yeah, we were expecting three to six but it looked like we only got maybe two inches if we are lucky,” said Ken Douglas, working to clear driveways and sidewalks.

Those drivers tell us they are thrilled we got that.

“Pretty excited, making some money now,” said Melendy.

This is just the second measurable snowfall this winter—making for a slow season for crews relying on old man winter.

“It’s been slow. Real slow. We’ve been waiting for snow. With truckloads of salt coming in, getting equipment ready…it’s been slow,” said Douglas.

As crews wrap up plowing driveways and clearing sidewalks—they are already looking forward to the next snowfall.

“We are hoping for more before springtime comes up, you know. I’m not looking forward to aerating and fertilizing yet, I’m ready to do more plowing for right now. It’s been a long winter waiting on this so I’m hoping we get a nice big storm coming up here, soon!”

