Advertisement

Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters

(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORD, Neb. (AP) - A central Nebraska town is settling a lawsuit with a man it tried to stop from writing letters and emails to city officials and the police department.

The city sued Guy Brock in 2020 seeking to stop him from writing to the city or police, saying the communications had become harassing and burdensome. After the city lost the lawsuit, Brock sued for attorneys’ fees and punitive damages.

At a hearing in December, Brock and a representative for the town’s insurance carrier said they had reached a $16,000 settlement to dismiss the case. Ord is a town of 2,300 people about 60 miles northwest of Grand Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind Chills Tonight
6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Omaha snow plan
Omaha crews preparing for Saturday snow
A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Wind Chills
Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: Icy conditions improve this afternoon

Latest News

One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
Wind Chills Tonight
6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight
Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County
Frigid weather settles in overnight
5pm Weather Update