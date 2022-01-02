Advertisement

One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials say a man died in a New Year’s Day fire at a Waterloo home.

Fire Chief Pat Treloar said the cause of the fire at the two-story, single-family home is still under investigation. Treloar says one person was able to escape the home when the fire broke out Saturday morning but a second person remained inside.

The blaze was too intense for firefighters to enter the home for about an hour. When firefighters were able to get into the home, the victim was found dead upstairs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

