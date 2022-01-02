Advertisement

Omaha shelter hosts warming centers amid bitter cold

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people are fortunate to be in the comfort of their own homes when it’s cold outside but not everyone has that luxury.

One local facility is welcoming people inside their building to keep warm. The Siena Francis House opened up its warming center because of the bitter cold temperatures outside.

People get the chance to relax in a room and enjoy coffee and food. This is just the second this year they’ve offered this resource to the public.

“We opened a couple days ago. We’ve had a couple people stop in to warm up and it’s great to be able to offer this service to people who need on those times they need, so yeah, we’re really grateful for this community for allowing all of our services,” said Tim Sully, Siena Francis House.

The warming center will also be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

