Man drives himself to hospital after cutting near Omaha gas station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a cutting Saturday evening.

A 38-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries drove himself to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. According to the release, the victim told officers a man repeatedly tried to get into his car when he was at a gas station near South 40th and Dodge.

Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the man after he pushed the suspect away. They didn’t find the suspect.

It’s reported officers responded to Nebraska Medical Center after the victim arrived at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.