David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid overnight, warming to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine today but cold conditions were the rule, morning lows dropping to -8 in Omaha, -13 in Columbus. We only recovered into the middle teens this afternoon. With clear skies still in place, temperatures will be quite cold again this evening, falling back to around 6 degrees by 10pm. A south breeze should help to keep temperatures from moving much overnight, in fact, we might warm a couple degrees by Monday morning.

More sunshine is on the way for Monday. That sun along with a south wind will help to kick start a warm-up, we should see readings jump into the upper 30s by the afternoon hours. We should get in a little more melting during the afternoon hours. Just remember to watch out for re-freezing after sunset. The warming trend continues on Tuesday, with highs warming into the lower 40s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The warm-up does look to be a little short-lived, another blast of Arctic air is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Gusty north winds will take temperatures back down to around 10 Wednesday morning, afternoon highs only recovering into the upper teens. There is a slight chance for some snow with the cold blast, but it looks to primarily affect areas west and south of Omaha, with limited to no impacts in the metro area. The cold will stick around for a couple of days, overnight lows in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temperatures rebound to near 40 by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.