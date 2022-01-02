David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Brutal cold to start the Sunday, sunshine this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid conditions this morning across the metro, with temperatures below zero area-wide. Temperatures dropping to around -7 in Omaha, as cold as -12 in Columbus and Beatrice. The good news is skies are clear, that’ll mean we get lots of sunshine on the way for this afternoon. Temperatures will finally get back above zero by 10am, climbing into the upper teens to around 20 for afternoon highs. Still quite cold, but at least a little better than yesterday. We don’t get in a lot of melting today, but the sunshine will help road conditions to improve quickly.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A nice little warm-up is on the way to kick off the workweek. Temperatures on Monday jump into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, and we continue that warm-up on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. We’ll see a few more clouds, but still quite a bit of sunshine should help to make things feel a lot nicer out. That sun and the warmer temperatures should also help to melt off a lot of the snow that we have across the region.

Unfortunately, it is a short-lived warm-up as another cold blast arrives Tuesday night, dropping us to around 10 Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday likely only top out in the teens, with overnight lows once again dipping into the single digits. There is a small chance for some snow as that cold moves in on Wednesday, but currently impacts to our area appear to be minimal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.