Advertisement

Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County

(Source: AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Polk County authorities continue to investigate a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian.

The sheriff’s office identified the man killed in Thursday night’s crash as Jack Waters, of Des Moines. Investigators say Waters was walking across Northeast 14th Street in northeast Des Moines Friday when he was hit by a Chevy Tahoe.

He died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe’s driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind Chills Tonight
6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Omaha snow plan
Omaha crews preparing for Saturday snow
A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Wind Chills
Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: Icy conditions improve this afternoon

Latest News

One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
Wind Chills Tonight
6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight
Ord settles with man it tried to stop from writing letters
Frigid weather settles in overnight
5pm Weather Update