Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of 2021

6 News viewers this year were most compelled by our coverage of floods and windstorms, a double-fatal crash and a mall shooting, a teacher’s exasperation amid a pandemic, and a controversial business sign.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for all of 2021.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Man killed in Westroads Mall shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting at Westroads Mall shooting in April and died about four hours later. Omaha Police arrested two suspects the following day.

5. Omaha flooding: Cars stuck on Saddle Creek

The storm that blew through Omaha in August dropped hail and caused flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.

4. Nebraska residents coping with December windstorm damage

A storm with winds surpassing 90 mph, later declared a derecho, churned out multiple tornados in the area, causing damage throughout the Omaha-metro area and beyond.

3. Omaha teacher speaks up on burnout

Educator burnout reached a breaking point with nearly one in three planning to leave the profession at the end of the school year, according to a December survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.

2. Douglas County crash leaves two dead

A van traveling east near Waterloo attempted to pass another vehicle and went into the westbound lanes, crashing with a pickup.

1. Offensive sign creates social media storm

A picture is worth a thousand words and this one posted on the Facebook page of Gulliver’s World Goods sparked some controversy.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of 2021
1. Offensive sign at downtown Omaha store creates social media storm

January 2021

2. At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

July 2021

3. NSP identifies family killed in head-on semi crash near Scribner

June 2021

4. Saturday, Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: One death, 700+ cases in Douglas County over holiday stretch

November 2021

5. Severe Storms bring widespread wind damage to the Omaha me

July 2021

6. Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound

September 2021

CATCH UP
Top 6 on Dec. 31
Top 6 on Dec. 24
Top 6 on Dec. 17
Top 6 on Dec. 10
Top 6 on Dec. 3

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Kuachua Brillion Xion, 25, of California was stopped last week in Cass County, Iowa, telling...
Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: ‘We’re tired of watching people die,’ doctor writes
Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student
Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home

Latest News

Emily's First Alert Day update for Saturday's storm
Omaha Police looking for grocery store bank robber
Omaha NYE Firework display
Happy New Year! Fireworks return as Omaha rings in 2022
WOWT 6 News logo
6 News Year in Review: WOWT’s top stories of 2021