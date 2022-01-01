Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of 2021

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for all of 2021.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A man was critically injured in a shooting at Westroads Mall shooting in April and died about four hours later. Omaha Police arrested two suspects the following day.

The storm that blew through Omaha in August dropped hail and caused flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.

A storm with winds surpassing 90 mph, later declared a derecho, churned out multiple tornados in the area, causing damage throughout the Omaha-metro area and beyond.

Educator burnout reached a breaking point with nearly one in three planning to leave the profession at the end of the school year, according to a December survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.

A van traveling east near Waterloo attempted to pass another vehicle and went into the westbound lanes, crashing with a pickup.

A picture is worth a thousand words and this one posted on the Facebook page of Gulliver’s World Goods sparked some controversy.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

