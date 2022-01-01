Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of 2021
6 News viewers this year were most compelled by our coverage of floods and windstorms, a double-fatal crash and a mall shooting, a teacher’s exasperation amid a pandemic, and a controversial business sign.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for all of 2021.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Man killed in Westroads Mall shooting
A man was critically injured in a shooting at Westroads Mall shooting in April and died about four hours later. Omaha Police arrested two suspects the following day.
5. Omaha flooding: Cars stuck on Saddle Creek
The storm that blew through Omaha in August dropped hail and caused flash-flooding through streets in various parts of the city. The storm also left thousands in the area without power.
4. Nebraska residents coping with December windstorm damage
A storm with winds surpassing 90 mph, later declared a derecho, churned out multiple tornados in the area, causing damage throughout the Omaha-metro area and beyond.
3. Omaha teacher speaks up on burnout
Educator burnout reached a breaking point with nearly one in three planning to leave the profession at the end of the school year, according to a December survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.
2. Douglas County crash leaves two dead
A van traveling east near Waterloo attempted to pass another vehicle and went into the westbound lanes, crashing with a pickup.
1. Offensive sign creates social media storm
A picture is worth a thousand words and this one posted on the Facebook page of Gulliver’s World Goods sparked some controversy.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of 2021
CATCH UP
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.