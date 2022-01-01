Advertisement

Omaha Police prioritizing diversity while recruiting new officers

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a year of tough conversations surrounding race relations, Omaha Police have been focusing on diversity amid recruitment efforts for the department.

It’s no secret that diversity in law enforcement has proven to be effective in reducing crime. The latest study to back this comes from the University of Pennsylvania earlier this year.

But it’s easier said than done.

6 News talked with OPD Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer to ask how their crews reflect the makeup of the community they serve.

“Recruitment, retention, all that stuff has been touch and go for a lot of segments including law enforcement,” he said.

Shaffer, who heads the OPD criminal investigations bureau, said the pandemic strained the department like many other sectors. But OPD Chief Schmaderer is still determined to improve the makeup of the department.

“He wants a qualified, diverse workforce,” Shaffer said.

In 2021, the department hired a recruit class of 60 officers — their largest ever.

“It was also the most diverse class to go through OPD,” Shaffer said.

Right now, though, more specific details on the make up of the class are still unclear. Be it race, gender, socio-economic background, or any other category, that information — as well as data regarding retention — wasn’t available at the time of their interview.

“There’s several stages to the application process and some fall off at various stages,” Shaffer said.

The current patrolling class is still making history, and it’s a direct reflection on OPD’s continued efforts to evolve the way they recruit. The department recently began an initiative to encourage members to utilize their own personal connections to community to bring in new recruits.

“We know them, we know they’re good folks. Really going after those people that we know outside of this job and being our own best recruiter,” Shaffer said.

It’s an ongoing effort that Shaffer said OPD will absolutely work to maintain and strengthen in the new year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Kuachua Brillion Xion, 25, of California was stopped last week in Cass County, Iowa, telling...
Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: ‘We’re tired of watching people die,’ doctor writes
Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student
Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home

Latest News

Omaha Police Department gives overview of city crime stats for 2021
OPD Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer
Omaha Police working to bring diversity to the department
Looking back on crime in Omaha in the past year
Omaha Police reflect on crime in the city in 2021
Omaha deals with freezing fog
Freezing fog slows Omaha drivers as city prepares for snowfall