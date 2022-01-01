Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for grocery store bank robber

(Dakota News Now)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Friday that they were looking for man who robbed a US Bank branch located inside a west Omaha Baker’s supermarket.

Police were called to the Baker’s store west of 168th Street and West Center Road at 12:48 p.m. Friday. A bank teller said the man passed a note to him demanding money then fled the store after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall wearing a white hoodie, a blue surgical mask, a ball cap, and clear plastic gloves.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 (STOP) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com or via the P3 Tips app.

