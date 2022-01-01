Advertisement

Happy Noon Year’s Eve! Families ring in 2022 early at Durham Museum

Kids were entertained with live music and goodie bags ahead of the big balloon drop
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happy New Year!! Families gathered Friday at the Union Station inside the Durham Museum to get a head start on the new year.

“It’s really fun to do at noon because not everybody like myself can stay up until midnight,” said Abby Jung, director of education services at the museum. “So it’s fun to celebrate noon years eve and still get to celebrate without having to stay up so late.”

Kids were entertained with live music and goodie bags at the event. Once the balloons dropped, it was a sight to see.

“The best view is definitely right below the balloons. We try to add more balloons every year, so we have over 2,000 balloons this year — and then there’s a lot of popping afterwards,” Jung said. “And a lot of kiddos like to take a balloon home with them.”

People like Barb Dillehay and Hunter had a blast at the Noon Year’s Eve celebration. It was their fourth year attending the event, but they said it never gets old to them — they’re happy they can celebrate the start of 2022 together.

“I mean, I can’t thank The Durham enough. They put this on numerous years, and just to be here with it and give the kids the chance to ring in the new year safe and, like you said, as a family together — really fun” Dillehay said.

