Happy New Year! Fireworks return as Omaha rings in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Omaha sky lit up to ring in the new year Friday night, hundreds of families filled the parking lots of the CHI Health Center to watch.

The firework show is an annual tradition for the Andrysik family.

“It’s just to get out of the house and it’s really fun to see the fireworks together,” Kelly Andrysik said.

Just a few cars down the Longuski family is enjoying their first show since moving to the metro a few months ago.

“This is our first year in Omaha. We just moved here in August and we are wanting to watch the fireworks but with two littles, being outside is a little too cold so being in our car is really the ideal situation when it comes to warmth,” said Emilee Longuski.

For others, this is the perfect way to celebrate 2022 and stay safe as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the community.

“I have a compromised immune system so I am very conscious of that,” said Shirley Raleigh.

There’s a lot that goes into making sure a massive firework show like this goes off without a hitch

“There’s a lot of man-hours that are put into this. I think 400 hours or so. A lot of safety measures, dealing with fireworks obviously, there’s stuff in terms of putting all the colors together and coordinating all of the blasts and the different types of fireworks that we show off tonight,” said Maggie Winton, Holiday Lights festival event marketing coordinator.

And in the end, it was all worth it for everyone celebrating!

“Happy New Year!”

