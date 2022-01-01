Advertisement

Happy New Year! Fireworks return as Omaha rings in 2022

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Omaha sky lit up to ring in the new year Friday night, hundreds of families filled the parking lots of the CHI Health Center to watch.

The firework show is an annual tradition for the Andrysik family.

“It’s just to get out of the house and it’s really fun to see the fireworks together,” Kelly Andrysik said.

Just a few cars down the Longuski family is enjoying their first show since moving to the metro a few months ago.

“This is our first year in Omaha. We just moved here in August and we are wanting to watch the fireworks but with two littles, being outside is a little too cold so being in our car is really the ideal situation when it comes to warmth,” said Emilee Longuski.

NATIONAL COVERAGE: New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022

For others, this is the perfect way to celebrate 2022 and stay safe as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the community.

“I have a compromised immune system so I am very conscious of that,” said Shirley Raleigh.

There’s a lot that goes into making sure a massive firework show like this goes off without a hitch

“There’s a lot of man-hours that are put into this. I think 400 hours or so. A lot of safety measures, dealing with fireworks obviously, there’s stuff in terms of putting all the colors together and coordinating all of the blasts and the different types of fireworks that we show off tonight,” said Maggie Winton, Holiday Lights festival event marketing coordinator.

And in the end, it was all worth it for everyone celebrating!

“Happy New Year!”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Kuachua Brillion Xion, 25, of California was stopped last week in Cass County, Iowa, telling...
Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: ‘We’re tired of watching people die,’ doctor writes
Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student
Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home

Latest News

WOWT 6 News logo
6 News Year in Review: WOWT’s top stories of 2021
Omaha Police focus on diversity
Omaha Police prioritizing diversity while recruiting new officers
Omaha Police Department gives overview of city crime stats for 2021
OPD Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer
Omaha Police working to bring diversity to the department