6 News Year in Review: WOWT’s top stories of 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we prepare to usher in the new year, 6 News thought it would be a good time to reflect, to look back at some of the local stories that shaped 2020.

Honoring Cpl. Daegan Page

In September, thousands lined the streets for Cpl. Daegan Page and his family. The Omaha Marine was one of the 13 troops killed in a suicide bombing attack during evacuations at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport.

“We’re here for them and whatever they need, and we’re out here with the kids to show how important it is to be here, too.”

“When you’ve give your life in service to the country as this young man did, a certain amount of respect has been earned. And he’s earned more than most.”

Strangers and veterans planted permanent flags in his mother’s and father’s home as a matter of respect and honor — a way to show that a community has their back.

“I think we can all take a lesson from him on just how he lived life. I think it’s those things on how you treat others, how you push yourself, how you just live your life and I think we can all take a lesson from Daegan in that,” said Daegan’s father Greg Page.

Cpl. Daegan Page’s family said the community wrapping its arms around them at such a difficult time giving them peace.

Search for Ryan Larsen

In May, sixth-grader walked out of his La Vista Elementary School hasn’t been seen since. He would be 12 years old now.

In the early days, law enforcement and the community volunteered to search what could have been his path to his apartment. 6 News was told he would sometimes run away when he was frustrated but would always return home.

His family sat down for an exclusive interview with 6 On Your Side in September.

“We honestly believe he’s still out there. People need to keep looking in their everyday lives. I don’t believe he’s gone forever,” said Taylor Larsen.

“If you heard something or think you did, even if you think it was nothing, contact police. It could be what brings him home,” said Tammi Larsen.

Investigators say they will continue to follow every lead, but the leads are hard to come by now.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

The new year should shed some light on federal charges against Nebraska’s longest-tenured Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Representative Fortenberry is accused of lying to the FBI when it comes to a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national in 2015. The government says it has the nine-term congressman on tape.

Fortenberry deines the charges.

The federal trial before a jury is scheduled for mid-February in a Los Angeles courtroom.

COVID-19 vaccines & variants

It’s impossible to do a year in review without COVID-19.

2021 saw a full year of vaccinations, even boosters. But new variants delta and omicron strained the health care system and people within it even more.

“Literally going door-to-door to try to protect our community,” Mary McConnaughy said.

This year, OneWorld Health canvassed neighborhoods trying to reach those who — for whatever reason — have been unreachable.

“95% of the COVID positive cases we have right now — including Douglas and Sarpy county — are happening to the non-vaccinated population. That’s a huge number,” Mary said.

But McConnaughy wasn’t able to convince her teenagers to do the same.

“We want to make sure the neighborhood is protected,” she said.

By stopping at 30 houses, progress could be called slow and methodical. But McConnaughy doesn’t think about it that way.

The key incentive here: keeping you and your family safe.

“It’s going to help us get back to normal,” she said.

COVID-19 takes toll on educators

The strain of the pandemic isn’t just hitting health care workers hard; teachers are struggling, too.

“Right now, all I’m feeling is crushing defeat,” said Aarron Schurevich, an Omaha metro-area teacher. “I think it’s been something that’s been essentially coming for a little while for me, but everything that’s come with the pandemic made it imminently more clear.”

From months of remote learning to enforcing COVID-19 protocols, the pandemic is still piling on.

“You look at what’s happening now where some districts can’t even get their things together enough to provide a mask mandate,” said Shurevich, noting that this kind of in-action has been tough on teachers, having feared for his own health.

“That just kind of puts into perspective what my life is worth to people and if it’s not worth anything then I don’t know why I’m sacrificing my time, my health: mental, physical, everything really,” said Schurevich, pointing to school shootings as another stressor.

“I doubt there are too many other jobs where people are going in and going ‘alright what am I going to pick up in this room and throw or swing if somebody comes in with a gun.”

“Not only are they leaving,” said Jenni Benson, president NSEA. “We haven’t even filled the positions that we needed to fill in order to move forward 100% staffed.”

“To either punted down to the next day, but who knows if I’m going to have that time because I might have to cover again, which means it’s homework for me,” said Schurevich. “Which means my eight or nine-hour day turned into potentially a 12-hour day.”

While the thought of walking away is difficult, he has started exploring new job opportunities.

“I don’t know if I have the wherewithal or reserve to keep doing it and I know I’m not alone,” Schurevich said.

