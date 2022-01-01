6 First Alert Day: Snow moves in Saturday morning. Wind and cold are already here.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

7:30AM - Snow starting to fill in on the radar during the 7am hour as the dry air slowly saturates. Should notice flakes falling more and more during the 9am hour especially.

Radar Map (WOWT)

6:30AM - Latest snowfall trends have a later start time for the snow, likely after 9am in the metro. Therefore less snow is likely with a sharper cutoff on the north edge as well. Here’s the latest snow forecast maps as of Saturday AM.

Metro Snow (WOWT)

Area Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday is still a First Alert Day due to the snow, wind and bitter cold that will impact our area most of the day. The latest forecast calls for a bit less snow due to later arrival and drier air. The wind and dangerously cold wind chills are here and not expected to let up all day.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

