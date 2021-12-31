Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 31

From our 6 First Alert warning about Omaha’s first big snow of the season to breaking news coverage of crime and crashes, there are the headlines catching our viewers’ attention this past week.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 31.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. BREAKING: Van crashes into Omaha home

When police arrived at a house near south 38th and Vinton streets, they found a van crashed into an empty house.

5. Douglas County Chief Deputy gives details on fatal crash near Bennington

Emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Bennington Road after a driver ran a stop sign on 204th Street and later died from his injuries.

4. 6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold

The potential for accumulating snow and frigid wind chills has prompted Winter Storm Warnings for most of eastern Nebraska and into southwest Iowa where significant amounts of snow will combine with strong wind gusts to produce dangerous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to begin early in the morning, generally between 5 and 7 a.m., moving from west to east with steady snow in the late morning and into the early afternoon.

3. GRAPHIC: Mountain lion hit by vehicle on Nebraska county road

A mountain lion roaming between the Nebraska towns of Herman and Arlington was hit by a vehicle along a country road in Washington County.

2. GRAPHIC: Omaha Police share body-camera images from officer-involved shooting

Omaha Police shared four disturbing images from officers’ body cameras of the an incident this week that led to an officer-involved shooting in south Omaha.

1. Omaha makes list of U.S. cities people are leaving

Investing.com put Omaha at No. 15 for people who are leaving, attributing the exodus here to wage levels.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
1. 6 FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday due to snow, wind, and bitter cold
2. Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home
3. Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
4. Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
5. Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
6. Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
