Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 31

When police arrived at a house near south 38th and Vinton streets, they found a van crashed into an empty house.

Emergency personnel responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on Bennington Road after a driver ran a stop sign on 204th Street and later died from his injuries.

The potential for accumulating snow and frigid wind chills has prompted Winter Storm Warnings for most of eastern Nebraska and into southwest Iowa where significant amounts of snow will combine with strong wind gusts to produce dangerous travel conditions.

Snow is expected to begin early in the morning, generally between 5 and 7 a.m., moving from west to east with steady snow in the late morning and into the early afternoon.

A mountain lion roaming between the Nebraska towns of Herman and Arlington was hit by a vehicle along a country road in Washington County.

Omaha Police shared four disturbing images from officers’ body cameras of the an incident this week that led to an officer-involved shooting in south Omaha.

1. Omaha makes list of U.S. cities people are leaving

Investing.com put Omaha at No. 15 for people who are leaving, attributing the exodus here to wage levels.

