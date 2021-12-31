One arrested after standoff with Bellevue Police

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was in custody Friday after a standoff with police in Bellevue.

Police were called to a home near 17th and Yorktown streets late Friday afternoon to check in on a man who they said had a gun and refused to put it down.

Omaha Police and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist with negotiations. Officials said that after about 45 minutes, the man gave up and was taken into custody.

He is now at a local hospital being evaluated.

Police said there were no injuries to report.

