Advertisement

One arrested after standoff with Bellevue Police

Bellevue Police respond to standoff
Bellevue Police respond to standoff(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was in custody Friday after a standoff with police in Bellevue.

Police were called to a home near 17th and Yorktown streets late Friday afternoon to check in on a man who they said had a gun and refused to put it down.

Omaha Police and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist with negotiations. Officials said that after about 45 minutes, the man gave up and was taken into custody.

He is now at a local hospital being evaluated.

Police said there were no injuries to report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an injury crash Thursday morning, Dec. 30,...
Authorities: One dead after speeding driver runs stop sign northwest of Omaha
Kuachua Brillion Xion, 25, of California was stopped last week in Cass County, Iowa, telling...
Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: ‘We’re tired of watching people die,’ doctor writes
Two arrests made in shooting death of 14-year-old Omaha South High School student
Police take person into custody after incident at southwest Omaha home

Latest News

OPD Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer
Omaha Police working to bring diversity to the department
Looking back on crime in Omaha in the past year
Omaha Police reflect on crime in the city in 2021
Omaha deals with freezing fog
Freezing fog slows Omaha drivers as city prepares for snowfall
Noon Year's Eve
Happy Noon Year’s Eve! Families ring in 2022 early at Durham Museum